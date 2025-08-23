AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

