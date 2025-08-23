Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:MMM opened at $158.5790 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

