Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $694.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $710.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $675.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

