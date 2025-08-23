Caitlin John LLC Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Caitlin John LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for 0.8% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,151.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

