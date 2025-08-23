B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 66,726 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 228.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 194,433 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 241,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVES stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

