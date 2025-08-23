Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,412.5830 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,574.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,758.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.