Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,638 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $93,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,603 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $50,430,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,127,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $36,885,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $95.5120 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.