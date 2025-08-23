Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209,671 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $269.2230 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

