Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,927 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 5.81% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $304,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $32.91 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.