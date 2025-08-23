Valueworks LLC Increases Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. New York Times makes up approximately 1.7% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $59.7650 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $769,928. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

