iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $99,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

