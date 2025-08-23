Critical Comparison: SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -36.08% -31.29% Aeva Technologies -2,178.31% -287.71% -98.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings for SES AI and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Aeva Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $2.04 million 198.28 -$100.18 million ($0.31) -3.57 Aeva Technologies $9.06 million 92.14 -$152.26 million ($5.50) -2.69

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

