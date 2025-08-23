B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 509.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,679 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.