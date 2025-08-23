Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $243.5650 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.