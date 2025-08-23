Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP decreased its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,974 shares during the period. Viking makes up approximately 7.7% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Viking worth $57,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Viking in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Viking stock opened at $60.3850 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

