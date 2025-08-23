Aew Capital Management L P Reduces Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 1,213,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after buying an additional 1,086,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after buying an additional 525,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,136,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.35 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

