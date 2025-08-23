Cadence Bank Sells 53 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Cadence Bank decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $402.0750 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.53. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $408.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $9,636,871. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

