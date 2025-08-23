Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $164.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $164,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 441,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 306.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 489,677 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

