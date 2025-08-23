Caitlin John LLC Sells 793 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Caitlin John LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

