WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC lowered its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,942 shares during the period. WillScot comprises approximately 0.7% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of WillScot worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at WillScot

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.