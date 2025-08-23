BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $55.9250 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,953,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

