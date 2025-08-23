Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Christian Cocks Sells 27,800 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) CEO Christian Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HAS stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

