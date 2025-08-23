Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Christian Cocks Sells 27,800 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hasbro Stock Up 3.1%
HAS stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
