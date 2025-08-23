Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $304.1390 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.