Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $6,231,002.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $912,400.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06.

Affirm Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

