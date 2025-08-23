Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $6,231,002.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $912,400.00.
- On Monday, July 7th, Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06.
Affirm Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $82.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
