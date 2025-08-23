Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

