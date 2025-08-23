GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Position Reduced by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 4.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 307.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $956,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,816,131.90. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $146.9890 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

