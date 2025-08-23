Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.