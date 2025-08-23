Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 3.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Markel Group worth $156,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,993.5630 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,976.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.16. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,494.00 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.Markel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

