JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $176.4210 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 129.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,653,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,158,000 after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

