TEGNA’s (TGNA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.0650 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $21.19.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,018.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

