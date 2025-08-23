Paul Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $312.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.