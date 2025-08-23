Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 363 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,147.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.
Insider Activity
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
MRVL opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.