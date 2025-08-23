Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.4667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.40. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

