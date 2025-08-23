Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 893.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 285,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.8870 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

