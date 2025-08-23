ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.89 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $922.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

