iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.3940 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.0450 and a 1-year high of $66.8250. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.