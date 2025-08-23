Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,079,202 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079,202 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $327,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Centene by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $29.3270 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

