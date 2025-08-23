Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $209,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.