Insider Selling: Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells 46,932 Shares of Stock

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,319.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of Ringcentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $825,129.72.

Shares of RNG opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

