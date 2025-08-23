Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.1140 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

