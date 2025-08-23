Compound Planning Inc. Sells 2,563 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.4880 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.1190. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

