Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 36,058 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.02 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Arete began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

