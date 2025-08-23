ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 47,012 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 47,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,243,773.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 484,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,772,645.16. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $4,792,234.72.

On Friday, August 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,990 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $4,618,078.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 47,010 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $4,206,454.80.

ANIP opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 0.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

