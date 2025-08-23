Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Financial Bankshares stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,901,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 161,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

