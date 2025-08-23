Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NNN REIT stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $42.4170 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.26 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 140.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 104,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

