Rahlfs Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Rahlfs Capital LLC decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 2.7% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rahlfs Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 327.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.36.

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE SO opened at $94.4440 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

