Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Drops By 23.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,870,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

