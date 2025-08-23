Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $39,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $141.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

