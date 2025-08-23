APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 2,300 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $118,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $241.6890 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.39 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

