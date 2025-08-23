Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Position Raised by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

